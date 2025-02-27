Expand / Collapse search

I-35 expansion project: TxDOT to begin new construction near Lady Bird Lake soon

Published  February 27, 2025 11:59am CST
Downtown
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-35 expansion: MLK Bridge demolition

Construction is underway for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) prepares to demolish the MLK bridge.

The Brief

    • The next phase of I-35 construction is about to begin.
    • Changes will be coming around I-35 between Holly Street and SH 71.
    • The project will add HOV lanes in both directions along I-35 in the area and reconstruct the Lady Bird Lake bridge.

AUSTIN - TxDOT says it has started on the next phase of its I-35 expansion project in Austin.

What we know:

The department says drivers will start to notice changes along I-35 between Holly Street and SH 71/Ben White Boulevard.

This part of the I-35 Capital Express Central project will add HOV lanes in both directions along I-35 in the area.

Lady Bird Lake bridge rendering (Source: TxDOT)

The $635 million project also reconstructs the Lady Bird Lake bridge, builds a site on Riverside Drive that will used for Capital Metro light rail routes in the future, adds a pedestrian-only bridge at Woodland Avenue and improves bicycle and pedestrian paths.

Construction on the Lady Bird Lake project is expected to continue until 2031.

The first phase of the I-35 Capital Express Central project at Martin Luther King Boulevard started in October 2024.

What we don't know:

TxDOT did not say when to expect closures near Lady Bird Lake in association with the next phase of construction.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Transportation.

