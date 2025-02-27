I-35 expansion project: TxDOT to begin new construction near Lady Bird Lake soon
AUSTIN - TxDOT says it has started on the next phase of its I-35 expansion project in Austin.
What we know:
The department says drivers will start to notice changes along I-35 between Holly Street and SH 71/Ben White Boulevard.
This part of the I-35 Capital Express Central project will add HOV lanes in both directions along I-35 in the area.
Lady Bird Lake bridge rendering (Source: TxDOT)
The $635 million project also reconstructs the Lady Bird Lake bridge, builds a site on Riverside Drive that will used for Capital Metro light rail routes in the future, adds a pedestrian-only bridge at Woodland Avenue and improves bicycle and pedestrian paths.
Construction on the Lady Bird Lake project is expected to continue until 2031.
The first phase of the I-35 Capital Express Central project at Martin Luther King Boulevard started in October 2024.
What we don't know:
TxDOT did not say when to expect closures near Lady Bird Lake in association with the next phase of construction.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Transportation.