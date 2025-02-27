I-35 expansion project: TxDOT to begin new construction near Lady Bird Lake soon

The Brief The next phase of I-35 construction is about to begin. Changes will be coming around I-35 between Holly Street and SH 71. The project will add HOV lanes in both directions along I-35 in the area and reconstruct the Lady Bird Lake bridge.



TxDOT says it has started on the next phase of its I-35 expansion project in Austin.

What we know:

The department says drivers will start to notice changes along I-35 between Holly Street and SH 71/Ben White Boulevard.

This part of the I-35 Capital Express Central project will add HOV lanes in both directions along I-35 in the area.

Lady Bird Lake bridge rendering (Source: TxDOT)

The $635 million project also reconstructs the Lady Bird Lake bridge, builds a site on Riverside Drive that will used for Capital Metro light rail routes in the future, adds a pedestrian-only bridge at Woodland Avenue and improves bicycle and pedestrian paths.

Construction on the Lady Bird Lake project is expected to continue until 2031.

Related article

The first phase of the I-35 Capital Express Central project at Martin Luther King Boulevard started in October 2024.

What we don't know:

TxDOT did not say when to expect closures near Lady Bird Lake in association with the next phase of construction.