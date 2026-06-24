I-35 northbound mainlanes to close nightly in South Austin for multiple weekends

The Brief Northbound I-35 mainlanes to close nightly for multiple weekends Closures will be for work on the I-35 Capital Express South project's elevated managed lanes Closures will not happen during the July 4th weekend



Attention, Austin drivers!

If you're planning on driving on I-35 in South Austin over the next few weekends, TxDOT says to plan for some nightly detours.

Local perspective:

The northbound mainlanes of I-35 from Slaughter Lane to Ben White Boulevard will be shut down nightly for at least three weekends, possibly four if needed.

The closures are set for:

Friday, June 26 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 27 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Friday, July 10 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday, July 11 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Friday, July 17 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Saturday, July 18 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Friday, July 24 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. (if needed)

Saturday, July 25 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. (if needed)

Closures will not happen during the July 4th weekend.

The closures are to allow crews to work on the I-35 Capital Express South project's elevated managed lanes.

The northbound SH 71 flyover will also close.

What you can do:

Drivers going north on I-35 will use the William Cannon exit, continue past Stassney Lane and then merge back onto northbound I-35.

To go eastbound or westbound on SH 71/Ben White, drivers will use the William Cannon exit, continue along the frontage road, then turn at Ben White Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to remain alert, follow signs and expect delays.