Round Rock officer-involved shooting: Suspect had prior run-ins with police

The Brief Round Rock police identify suspect, officer in Aug 4 shooting Reece Ababao had prior involvement with Round Rock police; officers had responded to the home previously His parents are still in the hospital in critical condition as of Aug 5



Round Rock police have identified the suspect killed and the officer involved in a shooting after a stabbing at a home on August 4.

Police say that the suspect had prior run-ins with them and officers had been to the home before.

What they're saying:

20-year-old Reece Ababao of Round Rock died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say that Ababao had prior involvement with Round Rock police related to assault-family violence. Officers had also previously responded to the home.

His parents, victims in the stabbing and domestic violence incident that preceded the shooting, are still in the hospital in critical condition.

Ofc. Dillon Rizzo has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. Rizzo has served with RRPD since 2017.

The backstory:

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Phoenix Way near Gattis School Road on Tuesday, August 4.

Round Rock PD says officers responded after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a woman who had fled to a nearby neighbor's home after being stabbed.

When officers arrived, they heard a man yelling for help from inside the home. After announcing their presence, Round Rock PD says officers forced entry through the front door and encountered the suspect who was armed with a knife.

An officer shot the man with the knife, then found another man in the home. It was the woman’s husband, who had also been stabbed.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation with help from RRPD and the Williamson County District Attorney's Office.