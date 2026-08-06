Three La Panadería bakery locations in San Antonio fined over child labor, wage violations

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The Brief Operators of three San Antonio-area La Panaderia Bakery & Café locations paid more than $45,000 in back wages and civil penalties following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation. Investigators found the business illegally employed a 13-year-old, scheduled a 15-year-old for overnight shifts, and committed minimum wage and overtime violations. Operators of La Panaderia Bakery & Café have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the federal investigation.



Federal authorities have recovered thousands of dollars in back wages and civil penalties from the operators of three San Antonio-area bakeries after an investigation uncovered child labor, minimum wage, and overtime violations.

La Panaderia Bakery & Café fined

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division announced the findings following an investigation into three La Panaderia Bakery & Café locations operated under Tequila Almond Croissant LLC, Pan Dulce LLC, and SA Bakery Co. LLC.

In total, the businesses paid more than $45,000 in back wages and penalties, according to the Department of Labor.

Investigators found that the employers violated child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act by employing a 13-year-old—below the legal age for employment—and allowing a 15-year-old minor to work overnight shifts, which is prohibited for 14- and 15-year-olds. The department assessed $25,706 in civil money penalties for the child labor infractions.

La Panaderia Bakery & Café

The investigation also identified minimum wage and overtime pay violations across the business operations. Officials said the owners failed to pay one employee for two overnight shifts at the La Cantera location on Fiesta Texas Drive. Additionally, the operators failed to combine hours for staff working at multiple locations, paying straight-time rates instead of the required time-and-a-half rate for overtime hours worked.

The violations affected La Panaderia locations on East Houston Street, Fiesta Texas Drive, and Broadway.

Department of Labor officials encouraged employers to utilize agency compliance toolkits and self-reporting programs to resolve potential wage and hour issues before enforcement actions occur.

FOX Local reached out to La Panaderia Bakery & Café for comment, but have not received a response to requests.