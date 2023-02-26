Road work to cause overnight closures, delays along I-35 in Austin, Georgetown

I-35 is going to be seeing some overnight closures and delays in North Austin, South Austin and Georgetown this week starting tonight, Sunday Feb. 26.

For drivers traveling through Williamson County, I-35 northbound will be closed at Williams Drive in Georgetown for road work.

The northbound service road will also be reduced to one lane and the Williams Drive bridge will be closed.

The closures are expected to last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through the morning of Wednesday, March 1.

Drivers can also expect overnight delays around the I-35 and US 183 interchange in North Austin.

There will be multiple lane closures on north and southbound I-35, as well as the frontage roads, entrance and exit ramps, and flyovers to US 183.

These closures are expected to last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through the morning of Friday, March 3.

Drivers will also be affected by overnight closures in South Austin.

The left lane of northbound and southbound I-35 will be closed nightly from Onion Creek Parkway to SH 45 SE. Multiple entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.

These closures are expected to last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through the morning of Thursday, March 2.