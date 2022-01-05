I-95 shutdown: Uber rider trapped in traffic slammed with $600 bill

Interstate 95 reopened Tuesday night after hundreds of drivers were trapped on a 40-mile icy stretch in Virginia. Drivers returned home tired, frustrated — and even with surprise bills.

Andrew Peters of Richmond finally made it home after a nine-hour trek in the winter weather when he was hit with a giant Uber bill, WTOP-FM first reported.

Peters told WTOP he was returning to the state from San Francisco and wasn’t aware of what was going on.

"It was kind of scary," Peters said. "We didn’t have any food or water."

Peters got home and paid a $200 Uber bill. But then Peters said Uber added $400, raising his total bill to $600. He is disputing the additional charge.

"I’m still trying to find somebody to talk to understand why they feel like they could charge me this," Peters told the news outlet.

Uber responded to FOX Television Station Group's request for comment Wednesday, stating, "We have refunded Mr. Peters after this terrible ordeal and are so glad that he and his Uber driver got home safely."

According to Uber’s website, "heavy traffic may cause your trip to take longer than expected and to compensate your driver for the additional time, your fare may change."

Drivers can dispute a charge on its website if they believe a fare charge happened unfairly.

But this may be just one example of fees incurred during Monday night’s pileup when hundreds of motorists were stranded in freezing temperatures.

Between 7 to 11 inches of snow accumulated in the area Monday with much of it freezing as the sun went down. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police said troopers had responded to more than 2,000 calls for service due to hazardous road conditions.

According to the Associated Press, truck driver Emily Slaughter said she was driving from New Jersey to Georgia to deliver vegetables to a FedEx facility and became stranded for five hours on the southbound side of I-95. She said everything on the road was fine until she hit Virginia.

"All of a sudden you could no longer see lines. It got a little scary there," she said.

Meera Rao and her husband, Raghavendra, were driving home after visiting their daughter in North Carolina when they got stuck Monday evening. They were only 100 feet past an exit but could not move for roughly 16 hours, the Associated Press wrote.

"Not one police (officer) came in the 16 hours we were stuck," she said. "No one came. It was just shocking. Being in the most advanced country in the world, no one knew how to even clear one lane for all of us to get out of that mess?"

Gov. Ralph Northam spoke with FOX 5 DC about the situation and said his team responded through the night alongside state police, transportation and emergency management officials.

"An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed. While sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95," he tweeted Tuesday morning.

As frustrations mounted Tuesday, some drivers were spotted turning around on parts of I-95 and driving the wrong way in an attempt to escape traffic.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said he has been stuck in traffic for 19 hours overnight.

"I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with VDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone," he tweeted Tuesday morning.

The Senate said they postponed their noon vote Tuesday because of the highway shutdown and possibly Kaine's absence.

FOX 5 DC and the Associated Press contributed to this story.