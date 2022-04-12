I-35 crash in Austin involving 3 vehicles leaves 2 people injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on I-35 in Austin.
One person has serious injuries while the other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
The crash happened in the 7200 block of North I-35 northbound near St. Johns shortly after 10 p.m. on August 11.
Austin-Travis County EMS says four people in total were involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
