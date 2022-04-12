I-35 crash in Austin involving 3 vehicles leaves 2 people injured

Two people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on I-35 in Austin.

One person has serious injuries while the other person's injuries are not life-threatening.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of North I-35 northbound near St. Johns shortly after 10 p.m. on August 11.

Austin-Travis County EMS says four people in total were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter