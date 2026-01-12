ICE protests in Austin: 5 arrested, charged for actions outside JJ Pickle building

The Brief 5 people arrested, booked in jail in connection with ICE protests 4 charged with obstruction of a highway, 1 charged with interfering with public duties All have been released



Five people were arrested and booked in connection with ICE protests over the weekend.

What we know:

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that five people were booked into the Travis County Jail and released on Jan. 11.

Four were charged with obstruction of a highway and one was charged with interfering with public duties.

APD was the arresting agency for all five, TCSO said.

FOX 7 Austin witnessed people being detained by APD outside the JJ Pickle Federal Building in downtown.

The Austin Police Department later identified four people arrested that night:

21-year-old Eden Scheible for obstruction of a highway

25-year-old Victoria De Varona for obstruction of a highway

25-year-old Vladimir Herrera for obstruction of a highway

23-year-old David Torres for interference with duties of a police officer

APD said officers used pepperballs and gave numerous orders to disperse before arresting anyone.

An arrest affidavit filed for Herrera says that De Varona and Herrera were arrested by officers at 6th Street and Congress, and Scheible was arrested near 7th and Colorado after running from the scene.

An affidavit filed for Torres's arrest says he was attempting to pull someone away from officers while they were being arrested.

ICE protests in Austin

Dig deeper:

Protesters gathered downtown Saturday to protest the actions of ICE officers in cities across the US.

The demonstrations also served as a call for justice for a Minneapolis woman shot and killed last week.

Renee Good was fatally shot inside of her vehicle during ICE operations on Wednesday.

Good was 37 years old. The mother of three has been described by her family and friends as a poet, a singer, a Christian, and above all, kind.

But Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized Good as a domestic terrorist attempting to ram officers with her car, saying the ICE agent acted in self-defense to protect himself and others.

Footage has since been released calling that story into question.