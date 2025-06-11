article

The Brief Gov. Abbott says he will deploy Texas National Guard troops statewide to "ensure peace & order" ahead of planned anti-ICE protests. San Antonio officials confirmed the National Guard's presence, noting they didn't request or receive advance warning. Past protests saw arrests and incidents like objects thrown at officers in Austin and Dallas.



Governor Greg Abbott says Texas National Guard troops will be deployed across the state ahead of planned anti-ICE protests.

National Guard troops have been deployed to San Antonio ahead of planned protests on Wednesday night.

Gov. Abbott on ICE protests

On Tuesday night, the governor posted that Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to "ensure peace & order."

The governor said that while peaceful protest is legal, anyone who harms a person or property will be arrested.

"[The Texas National Guard] will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order," Abbott wrote.

Several protests are scheduled across the state on Saturday.

What they're saying:

"The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, to uphold law and order across our state. Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law," said a press secretary for Gov. Abbott.

San Antonio anti-ICE protests expected Wednesday

San Antonio officials held a news conference on Wednesday morning ahead of planned protests on Wednesday and Saturday.

Wednesday night's protest is scheduled at the Alamo.

Saturday's is scheduled for Travis Park.

Officials called for the protests to remain peaceful.

San Antonio leaders confirmed that the Texas National Guard is in the city and that they did not request their presence, nor receive any advance warning.

What they're saying:

"If police intervention becomes necessary, it will be carried out according to department policy with strong emphasis on de-escalation and maintaining order," said San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg. "Keeping San Antonio safe is a shared responsibility. I urge all of those who choose to demonstrate to do so peacefully."

When asked about the National Guard presence, San Antonio police chief said it has not happened in San Antonio in a "very, very long time."

He also noted that he has not had communication with the National Guard.

"I wouldn't say it makes me nervous, no. Do I wish they would? Sure." said San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus. "I'll say this, that the questions you're asking me about the National Guard, I would ask you to direct those questions to the individual who's responsible for deploying them."

Texas anti-ICE protests

Hundreds of protesters have demonstrated in cities across Texas, with more scheduled on Saturday.

Austin

13 people were arrested in Austin for their roles in anti-ICE protests on Monday night.

The protests included demonstrators defacing the JJ Pickle Federal Building, throwing scooters and barricades.

Four officers were injured in the protests. They were treated and released.

Texas DPS eventually used gas to disperse the crowd.

What they're saying:

"The City of Austin has been notified that the National Guard will be prepared to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety on Saturday, if deemed necessary," wrote Mayor Kirk Watson in a statement. "The City of Austin will continue to protect the right of people to peacefully assemble. We will continue to recognize the humanity and value of our immigrant community. I’m supportive of people exercising their right to engage in peaceful protest against politics and policies that they disagree with. However, destructive actions or efforts to hurt police is wrong. You are damaging your city."

Dallas

Dallas anti-ICE protest on June 9, 2025.

Hundreds of demonstrators in Dallas gathered near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas on Monday night for a protest calling for the end of ICE raids.

At times the demonstrations were tense, with protesters throwing water bottles, fireworks and rocks at officers.

No officers were injured.

Only one protester was arrested, according to Dallas police.

Gerardo Velasquez Jr., 27, was charged with assault of a peace officer and attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

Houston

Houston anti-ICE protest (Source: FOX 26 Houston)

A group called Houston Unidos organized a rally Sunday in Houston, marching from Ervan Chew Park to Herman Park, demonstrating against recent immigration policy.

Houston Police were seen blocking off cross streets down Dunlavey with units, giving the rally a safe path from one park to another.

HPD mounted patrols also trailed behind the crowd, monitoring the situation.

The demonstration remained peaceful.