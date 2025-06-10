Austin ICE protests: 12 arrested; police give update

The Brief Austin police held a news conference to discuss their response to the anti-ICE protests that took place Monday night. 12 demonstrators were arrested by APD and Texas DPS after protests at the Texas State Capitol moved to the J.J. Pickle Federal Building.



Austin police held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the response to the anti-ICE protests on Monday night.

Police Chief Lisa Davis released details about the protests, including arrests and injuries to officers.

Davis on protests

Timeline:

Davis and APD provided a more detailed timeline of events from Monday night.

The protest began at the Texas Capitol, which was closed at the time, then moved through downtown, eventually ending at the JJ Pickle Federal Building. APD says that there, individuals began defacing the building with graffiti. Two people were arrested for criminal mischief for the graffiti.

Officers then issued dispersal orders and moved the crowd west along 8th Street. APD says that "tensions escalated shortly after" the arrests with agitators throwing rocks at officers and one officer getting spit on in the eye.

Officers briefly withdrew in an attempt to deescalate, but the crowd advanced. Officers deployed pepper balls towards the ground and DPS deployed gas to disperse the crowd.

APD says that smaller groups splintered off, with some throwing scooters and barricades into roadways. Officers contained the situation near 7th Street and Congress Avenue. Multiple arrests were made, and the remaining protesters eventually dispersed.

Four officers were injured, and all have been treated and released. Three were struck by rocks and one suffered a shoulder injury during an arrest and was also spit on.

The arrests

Eight people were arrested by APD on Monday night:

Conor Williams, charged with criminal mischief

Abigail Pore, charged with criminal mischief

Alexandra Haddix, charged with failure to obey a lawful order

Cody Bates, charged with harassment of a public servant

Edgar Tovar, charged with reckless driving

Shaneal Harun, charged with riot and resisting arrest

Margarito Perez Montalvo, charged with interference with public duties and resisting arrest

Hayden Perez, charged with failure to obey a lawful order and harassment of a public servant

According to jail records, Williams, Pore, Bates, and Perez are still in the Travis County Jail as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

What's next:

APD says that it is preparing for additional demonstrations in the coming days, including an increased and visible presence throughout the city.

APD says it is "leveraging technology to help us monitor and respond more effectively to unfolding events, ensuring we maintain both accountability and transparency".

APD is also urging anyone participating in demonstrations to do so peacefully and report any suspicious or dangerous behavior to 911 and leave the scene.

Texas DPS on protests

What they're saying:

Texas DPS followed APD with a statement of its own on its response to the protest, saying its personnel deployed tear gas and pepper balls "to ensure officer safety and maintain order."

Four people were arrested on various charges, including felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest. DPS did not identify those four.

"Texas is a law-and-order state. DPS will continue monitoring future events and their impact on public safety across the state, and we stand ready to protect the people and property of the great state of Texas," DPS said.

Austin anti-ICE protests

The backstory:

More than a dozen demonstrators were arrested by APD and Texas DPS at the protests in Austin on Monday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The protest was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in support of the protests in Los Angeles and to demand an end to the Trump administration's deportation campaign.

Hundreds of demonstrators arrived at the Texas State Capitol on Monday night holding signs, waving flags and chanting.

A group of demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Austin, eventually making their way to the J.J. Pickle Federal Building, where immigrants have been held.

Demonstrators threw scooters and dragged cones and signs into the streets.

Video obtained by FOX 7 shows one protester holding what appears to be an unlit Molotov cocktail.

Crowds were eventually dispersed by tear gas.

Austin police posted on social media that the crowd had left the downtown area shortly after 11 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Peaceful protesting is legal, but once you cross the line, you will be arrested," wrote Gov. Abbott.

"We are united. We are going to voice our concerns, we're going to voice our anger," said Laiba Khan, an organizer for the Party for Socialism and Liberation early in the protest.