IDEA Public Schools assistant principal arrested for touching student inappropriately: police

article

The Brief Aaron Freeman, assistant principal of operations at IDEA Round Rock Tech, has been arrested for touching a student inappropriately. According to court records, the incident happened on Feb. 21 and an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 28. Freeman has been with IDEA Public Schools since 2017.



An assistant principal at IDEA Public Schools in Round Rock was arrested for touching a student inappropriately on school property last month.

49-year-old Aaron Freeman has been charged with second-degree felony indecency with a child by contact, says the Round Rock Police Department.

What we know:

Police say that the incident was reported to them by the student, prompting an immediate investigation.

According to court records, the incident happened on Feb. 21 and an arrest warrant was filed on Feb. 28 in Travis County.

Freeman was later taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear why the arrest warrant was filed in Travis County, not Williamson County.

What they're saying:

IDEA Public Schools released a statement to FOX 7 Austin about the arrest, saying:

"IDEA Round Rock Tech is aware of an arrest made involving a staff member for allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student. The staff member was arrested off campus on administrative leave. We are working in collaboration with law enforcement and taking appropriate actions in accordance with the law and network policy. IDEA takes these allegations seriously and is committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of staff and students. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further. All questions should be directed to the Round Rock Police Department."

Who is Aaron Freeman?

The backstory:

According to the website for IDEA Public Schools's Round Rock Tech campus (accessed on March 3), Freeman has been with IDEA since 2017, when he was the facilities manager at its Rio Grande City campus.

In April 2019, Freeman became interim assistant principal of operations at IDEA Rundberg, before transferring to the same role at IDEA Parmer Park in July to help launch the campus.

Freeman has served in his current role as founding assistant principal of operations for IDEA Round Rock Tech since August 2019, according to the website.