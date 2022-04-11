Immigrants living in sanctuary at Austin churches can stay for another year

A couple of undocumented immigrants living in sanctuary at Austin churches will be able to live here for another year.

However, the Austin Sanctuary Network said their fight for freedoms in the US is not over.

Hilda Ramirez has been raising her son Ivan while living in St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in North Austin for a year. They crossed the US-Mexico border in 2014 to escape violence in Guatemala when Ivan was 8-years-old.

Alirio Gamez from El Salvador has been living in sanctuary at Unitarian Church in Central Texas since 2017.

A year ago, Ramirez and Gamez were granted a one-year stay from removal, avoiding deportation.

After meeting with immigration agents on Monday, both migrants were granted deferred action for another year.

