Increased police presence at Lake Travis High School following threat

Officials say there will be there an increased police presence the rest of the week at Lake Travis High School after a threat was discovered in one of the women's bathrooms. An anonymous message was written in black marker that said, "Caution: I am going to shoot this school up on December 9."

Lake Travis Independent School District Superintendent Paul Norton said in a note to parents and staff that they were conducting a full investigation and that the increased police presence is "out of an abundance of caution."

Norton goes on to urge parents and guardians to continue to send their kids to school. He asks any Lake Travis High students to immediately report any suspicious behavior or activity to an adult.

The full note from Norton is below:

Dear Lake Travis High School Staff, Parents and Guardians,

On Monday, December 6, the Lake Travis High School administration was made aware of an anonymous message scribbled inside a women’s restroom. The message, written in black marker, indicated "Caution: I am going to shoot this school up on December 9."

Our Lake Travis ISD police department, along with our high school administrative team, are conducting a full investigation into this matter. We are receiving comments and feedback through our Cavs Who Care Tip Line that there is concern from students at Lake Travis High School about this discovery. Please be assured, we take these types of situations seriously.

In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, we have put together a plan for increased police presence at Lake Travis High School for the remainder of the week and will coordinate efforts with other local law enforcement agencies as needed.

Let me assure you that the District has a well-defined crisis management plan which is rehearsed and assessed regularly. I urge you to continue sending your child to school, but I also respect your rights and needs as parents to make informed decisions for your children. If you have a student at Lake Travis High School, please encourage your student to immediately report any suspicious activity to an adult. Together, we will continue to work to protect our children and foster a safe learning environment for all students.

Sincerely,

Paul Norton

Superintendent of Schools

