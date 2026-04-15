Police looking for man who exposed himself in East Austin store

The Brief APD looking for man who pleasured himself in open dressing room Incident happened at an East Austin clothing store



Austin police are looking for a man who pleasured himself in an open dressing room in an East Austin store in March.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Monday, March 30 at a store in the 2500 block of E. 6th Street.

The man entered the store, selected some items, then went to the dressing room. APD says he left the curtain open while he pleasured himself and was indecently exposed."

The man is described as a white male around 30 years old with a large build. He also has a reddish beard and mustache.

(Austin Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact APD Sexual Crimes Unit at 512- 974-5095.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.