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The Brief A recently acquired Hill Country property will be the second largest state park in Texas The Moody Foundation has gifted its ownership interest of Silver Lake Ranch to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department It will become Silver Lake State Park



A recently acquired property in the Hill Country will become the second largest park in Texas behind Big Bend Ranch.

By the numbers:

The Moody Foundation has gifted its ownership interest, totaling about 87.5%, of Silver Lake Ranch to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

TWPD purchased the remainder of the property interest for $11.85 million with funds from the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund and Sporting Good Sales Tax.

The property, which will become Silver Lake State Park, covers almost 54,000 acres in Edwards and Kinney Counties.

What they're saying:

"The opportunities to explore nature’s wonders are truly bigger in Texas," said Governor Greg Abbott in a TWPD news release.

"With this new land acquisition across the Hill Country, Texans will have access to more than 50,000 acres of unique outdoor activities. This future state park will grant generations of Texans with a deeper understanding of the land that helps make our state the natural envy of the world," Abbott added.

David Yoskowitz, Executive Director of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said in the same release, "This is an exciting addition to our state park system, and we are grateful to our partners at the Moody Foundation for their philanthropy and for bringing this slice of the hill country to the people of Texas,"

Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

"Near one of the most popular state parks in Texas, Silver Lake is sure to become a destination for park visitors and be the backdrop of memories made for generations to come," Yoskowitz said.

"The Moody Foundation is proud to help preserve this remarkable stretch of Texas Hill Country and make it accessible for generations to come," said Ross Moody.

Moody added, "Silver Lake Ranch represents the natural beauty, history and spirit of our state, and we are honored to make this gift to Texas Parks and Wildlife to ensure it remains protected and enjoyed by all Texans for years ahead."

The backstory:

Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Silver Lake Ranch has historically been used for sheep and cattle ranching and was previously owned by the Moody Foundation and the Libbie Shearn Moody Trust.

Founded in Galveston in 1942, the Moody Foundation has played a significant philanthropic role across Texas for more than 80 years, supporting initiatives in education, community development, health and the arts.

The family’s legacy of stewardship and giving has helped shape communities statewide and reflects a long-standing commitment to preserving Texas’ natural and cultural resources.

Located about 150 miles west of San Antonio between Rocksprings and Uvalde, the property features steep canyons, rolling hills and miles of river frontage along the West Nueces River. Additionally, it is home to 30-acre spring-fed Silver Lake, the property namesake.

Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Steep canyons and limestone cliffs rise above rolling hills covered in native vegetation including live oak, juniper and other Hill Country plant communities. Several creeks and natural water features can also be found throughout the property including Sycamore Creek, Lost Creek, North Spring Creek, Blue Waterhole and Dutch Waterhole.

A variety of different natural and cultural resources can be found throughout the property including sprawling oak motts, caves and pictographs.

Additionally, many native wildlife can be found throughout the area, including white-tailed deer, turkey, javelina and dove.

Some aquatic species, including the greenthroat darter fish can be found in Silver Lake, and portions of the property have been identified as potential habitat for the endangered golden-cheeked warbler.

What's next:

Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

TPWD plans to develop the park in phases. Initial access could include guided tours and limited day-use opportunities while planning and infrastructure improvements are underway.

Later phases will add trails, basic visitor facilities and eventually expanded recreational amenities such as camping and paddling access.

Now that the acquisition is complete, department staff and private contractors will work together to conduct natural and cultural resource surveys to help guide park planners with management plans and future visitor interpretive exhibits.

TPWD will develop a plan with input from the public to determine recreational opportunities for the property.

This plan may take many months to complete, but TPWD will communicate upcoming milestones, including a potential opening date.