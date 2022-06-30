Independence Day Garden BBQ with Lutie's and LeRoy and Lewis

Lutie's Garden Restaurant is joining with LeRoy and Lewis for the first-ever Independence Day Garden BBQ at the sunken gardens at the Commodore Perry Estate on July 3.

Beginning at 6 p.m., guests will have a chance to enjoy a selection of the LeRoy and Lewis pitmasters' famous smoked meats along with sides and desserts from Lutie's Executive Chef Bradley Nicholson and Executive Pastry Chef Susana Querejazu.

Food will be accompanied by brews and giant lawn games in the sunken gardens.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Lutie's will transition to an after-hours cocktail party with specialty cocktails at the bar and an all-vinyl DJ set by Clemente Castillo.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online here. They include food and two drink tickets, along with access to all activities during the celebration.

Additional drink tickets can be purchased onsite.

Lutie's and Commodore Perry Estate gardens are located at 4100 Red River Street.