Independence Day 'Lobster Boil Supper' at Garbo's

You can celebrate Independence Day with a three-course feast at Garbo's Fresh Main Lobster's brick-and-mortar location in North Austin at 12709 N. Mopac Expressway.

The event will be on July 3 and there are two available seating options with start times at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets to Garbo’s Lobster Boil Supper are $120 per person and include a full three-course meal and gratuity. Attendees can expect to enjoy the following menu items featuring East Coast cuisine with a Texas twist:

1st Course: House Salad (Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons with Heidi Garbo’s Champagne Vinaigrette)

2nd Course: Lobster Boil (Fresh New England Lobster (whole), Shrimp, Clams, plus Vegetables (Steamed Potatoes & Corn) Fresh Bread, and all the Fixins)

3rd Course: Dessert (Classic Mini Key Lime Pie)

Add-Ons include: Raw East Coast Oysters; Caviar & Chips

There will also be live music by The Bruce Smith Band from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All beverages, Bar Menu items, and the Kids Menu items will be served à la carte on the day of the event. Kids do not need a ticket to attend if ordering from the Kids Menu only.

You can get your tickets here or interested parties can also reach out to Hello@GarbosLobsterATX.com to coordinate reservation tickets, and to ensure that a table for their family and friends is set up.