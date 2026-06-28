Individual dies in apparent jump from overpass, forcing lane closures at I-35 and I-45 interchange

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The Brief A person died Sunday afternoon after an apparent jump from an overpass at the Interstate 35 and Interstate 45 interchange in Round Rock. The incident forced the closure of multiple lanes and flyovers, including the third lane of southbound I-35 and the Hesters Crossing on-ramp. While some interchange lanes have reopened, authorities have not yet released the victim's identity or an estimate of when the remaining closures will clear.



Southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and connecting flyovers were partially shut down Sunday afternoon after an individual died in an apparent jump from an overpass, police said.

What we know:

Round Rock Police Department officers responded to the scene at the Interstate 35 and Interstate 45 interchange. A preliminary investigation indicates an individual, whose identity has not been released, is believed to have jumped from the overpass.

The incident forced emergency officials to close several major traffic arteries, creating significant delays for afternoon commuters.

According to police, the third lane of southbound I-35 remains closed, along with the southbound I-35 on-ramp at Hesters Crossing. The southbound I-35/I-45 interchange lanes were initially closed but have since been reopened to traffic.

Authorities said the duration of the remaining lane closures is currently unknown.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while officers continue to investigate the scene.