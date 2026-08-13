West Nile Virus: First human case confirmed in Hays County

The Brief First human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Hays County this year Officials say West Nile Virus continues to be detected in mosquito populations throughout Hays County



The first human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Hays County.

The Hays County Health Department says it received notification from the Texas Department of State Health Services on August 12 of the laboratory-confirmed case.

What they're saying:

"West Nile Virus activity in both our mosquito population and now a confirmed human case underscores the importance of taking precautions against mosquito bites," said Hays County Judge and Director of Emergency Management Ruben Becerra in a news release.

"Our Health Department and mosquito surveillance teams will continue monitoring conditions throughout the County, but prevention begins at home. Taking a few simple steps to protect yourself and eliminate standing water can help reduce the risk for our entire community."

Local perspective:

Officials say the confirmation comes as West Nile Virus continues to be detected in mosquito populations throughout Hays County.

The Hays County Development Services (HCDS) Mosquito Surveillance Program received confirmation that a mosquito trap sample collected Aug. 11 in the 78666 ZIP code in San Marcos tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the sixth West Nile Virus-positive mosquito pool reported through the county’s surveillance program this season, with one positive trap in Buda.

The City of San Marcos has reported two additional positive mosquito pools, bringing the total number of positive mosquito pools reported throughout Hays County to eight.

The backstory:

West Nile Virus is primarily spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds and can then transmit the virus to humans and animals.

West Nile Virus is not generally spread from person to person, except in extremely rare circumstances involving blood transfusions, organ transplants or transmission from mother to child during pregnancy, delivery or breastfeeding.

About 80% of people infected with West Nile Virus do not develop symptoms.

Approximately 20% may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash or swollen lymph nodes.

Less than 1% of people infected develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

People age 50 and older, and those with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness.

Symptoms of severe West Nile disease can include high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness or paralysis.

In rare cases, West Nile Virus can be fatal.

What you can do:

Anyone experiencing symptoms associated with West Nile Virus is encouraged to seek medical attention.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for West Nile Virus.

Over-the-counter medications may help relieve mild symptoms, while people with severe illness may require hospitalization and supportive care.

Mosquitoes can breed in very small amounts of standing water. Residents are encouraged to regularly inspect their homes, yards and workplaces and empty or treat water that may collect in flowerpots, buckets, birdbaths, gutters, pet dishes, tires and other containers.

HCHD and HCDS remind residents to follow the three Ds to reduce their risk of mosquito bites and West Nile Virus infection:

DEFEND : Whenever outside, use an EPA-registered insect repellent and always follow label instructions.

DRESS : Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

DRAIN: Drain or treat standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

For more information about West Nile Virus in humans, contact the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5520 or visit the HCHD Epidemiology & Disease Prevention website.