Caldwell County plane crash leaves pilot injured: sheriff's office

The Brief A plane crash was reported in Caldwell County The sheriff's office said this happened at FM 671, north of Meridian The plane's pilot suffered minor injuries



A pilot was injured following a plane crash in Caldwell County, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crash happened at FM 671, north of Meridian.

The pilot was the only person inside the plane. He has minor injuries and was evaluated by EMS.

The sheriff's office said they are assisting Texas DPS.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash or the identity of the pilot was not released.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates