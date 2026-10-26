AFD responding to reported spray booth fire inside warehouse

The Brief Austin fire crews on scene of reported industrial fire Scene is on Industrial Boulevard off Terry-O Lane and Ben White



Austin fire crews are on the scene of a reported industrial fire near E. Ben White Boulevard.

What we know:

The scene is at 600 Industrial Boulevard, off Terry-O Lane between E. St. Elmo Road and Ben White.

AFD says there are reports of a spray booth fire with hazardous materials inside a warehouse.

(Austin Fire Department)

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what could have led to the reported fire.

What you can do:

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as roadways are closed in the surrounding area.