AFD responding to reported spray booth fire inside warehouse
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin fire crews are on the scene of a reported industrial fire near E. Ben White Boulevard.
What we know:
The scene is at 600 Industrial Boulevard, off Terry-O Lane between E. St. Elmo Road and Ben White.
AFD says there are reports of a spray booth fire with hazardous materials inside a warehouse.
(Austin Fire Department)
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what could have led to the reported fire.
What you can do:
Drivers are advised to avoid the area as roadways are closed in the surrounding area.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Fire Department