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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 9 rankings

By  and 
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published October 26, 2026 9:10 AM CDT
Published October 26, 2026 9:10 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Ninth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books
    • Check out our post-week 9 rankings

AUSTIN, Texas - The ninth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the ninth week, which featured match-ups like Westlake vs Lake Travis, Stephenville vs Jarrell, and Dripping Springs vs Hays.

View the highlights and scores for Week 9 here.

POST-WEEK 9 RANKINGS

Class 6A

  1. Westlake (7-1, defeated Lake Travis 38-17)
  2. Cedar Ridge (8-0, defeated Stony Point 68-29)
  3. Dripping Springs (7-1, defeated Hays 42-0)
  4. Round Rock (6-2, defeated McNeil 49-7)
  5. Cedar Park (9-0, defeated East View 26-13)

Class 5A

  1. Weiss (6-2, defeated Killeen 42-21)
  2. Legacy Ranch (5-3, idle)
  3. Georgetown (5-4, defeated A&M Consolidated 41-38)
  4. Anderson (6-2, defeated Manor 63-50)
  5. Liberty Hill (5-4, defeated NB Long Creek 54-0)

Class 4A

  1. Wimberley (6-0, defeated Lago Vista 27-7)
  2. Lago Vista (6-2, lost to Wimberley 27-7)
  3. Fredericksburg (6-2, lost to Fischer Canyon Lake 50-32)
  4. Jarrell (7-1, lost to Stephenville 42-20)
  5. Lampasas (3-5, defeated Burnet 35-20)

Class 3A

  1. Lexington (6-2, defeated Schulenburg 69-34)
  2. Blanco (6-3, defeated YMLA 64-0)
  3. Llano (4-4, idle)
  4. Thrall (7-1, defeated Rogers 21-0)
  5. Rockdale (1-7, defeated McGregor 49-26)

Class 2A/1A/Others

  1. Mason (8-0, defeated Johnson City 66-8)
  2. Thorndale (8-0, idle)
  3. Harper (7-1, defeated LaPryor 42-0)
  4. Bartlett (5-3, defeated Somerville 48-42)
  5. Flatonia (4-4, lost to Shiner 54-0)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team

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