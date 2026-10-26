Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 9 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The ninth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the ninth week, which featured match-ups like Westlake vs Lake Travis, Stephenville vs Jarrell, and Dripping Springs vs Hays.
View the highlights and scores for Week 9 here.
POST-WEEK 9 RANKINGS
Class 6A
- Westlake (7-1, defeated Lake Travis 38-17)
- Cedar Ridge (8-0, defeated Stony Point 68-29)
- Dripping Springs (7-1, defeated Hays 42-0)
- Round Rock (6-2, defeated McNeil 49-7)
- Cedar Park (9-0, defeated East View 26-13)
Class 5A
- Weiss (6-2, defeated Killeen 42-21)
- Legacy Ranch (5-3, idle)
- Georgetown (5-4, defeated A&M Consolidated 41-38)
- Anderson (6-2, defeated Manor 63-50)
- Liberty Hill (5-4, defeated NB Long Creek 54-0)
Class 4A
- Wimberley (6-0, defeated Lago Vista 27-7)
- Lago Vista (6-2, lost to Wimberley 27-7)
- Fredericksburg (6-2, lost to Fischer Canyon Lake 50-32)
- Jarrell (7-1, lost to Stephenville 42-20)
- Lampasas (3-5, defeated Burnet 35-20)
Class 3A
- Lexington (6-2, defeated Schulenburg 69-34)
- Blanco (6-3, defeated YMLA 64-0)
- Llano (4-4, idle)
- Thrall (7-1, defeated Rogers 21-0)
- Rockdale (1-7, defeated McGregor 49-26)
Class 2A/1A/Others
- Mason (8-0, defeated Johnson City 66-8)
- Thorndale (8-0, idle)
- Harper (7-1, defeated LaPryor 42-0)
- Bartlett (5-3, defeated Somerville 48-42)
- Flatonia (4-4, lost to Shiner 54-0)
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team