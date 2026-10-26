Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 9 rankings

The Brief Ninth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 9 rankings



The ninth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the ninth week, which featured match-ups like Westlake vs Lake Travis, Stephenville vs Jarrell, and Dripping Springs vs Hays.

View the highlights and scores for Week 9 here.

POST-WEEK 9 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Westlake (7-1, defeated Lake Travis 38-17) Cedar Ridge (8-0, defeated Stony Point 68-29) Dripping Springs (7-1, defeated Hays 42-0) Round Rock (6-2, defeated McNeil 49-7) Cedar Park (9-0, defeated East View 26-13)

Class 5A

Weiss (6-2, defeated Killeen 42-21) Legacy Ranch (5-3, idle) Georgetown (5-4, defeated A&M Consolidated 41-38) Anderson (6-2, defeated Manor 63-50) Liberty Hill (5-4, defeated NB Long Creek 54-0)

Class 4A

Wimberley (6-0, defeated Lago Vista 27-7) Lago Vista (6-2, lost to Wimberley 27-7) Fredericksburg (6-2, lost to Fischer Canyon Lake 50-32) Jarrell (7-1, lost to Stephenville 42-20) Lampasas (3-5, defeated Burnet 35-20)

Class 3A

Lexington (6-2, defeated Schulenburg 69-34) Blanco (6-3, defeated YMLA 64-0) Llano (4-4, idle) Thrall (7-1, defeated Rogers 21-0) Rockdale (1-7, defeated McGregor 49-26)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Mason (8-0, defeated Johnson City 66-8) Thorndale (8-0, idle) Harper (7-1, defeated LaPryor 42-0) Bartlett (5-3, defeated Somerville 48-42) Flatonia (4-4, lost to Shiner 54-0)