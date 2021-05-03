Inmate dies at Travis County Correctional Complex

An investigation is now underway after an inmate died Friday night at the Travis County Correctional Complex.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that a corrections officer was conducting visual checks on April 30 when they noticed 39-year-old Nicholas Vanwhye of Austin was unresponsive in his cell.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

TCSO medical staff and ATCEMS attempted to resuscitate him but Vanwyhe was pronounced dead at 11:01 p.m.

He had been in custody since April 15 on a stalking charge.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

An investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is underway, as is customary with any death in custody, says TCSO.

Advertisement

An autopsy was conducted over the weekend and the final report is pending toxicology results.