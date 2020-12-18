Internet across the City of Kyle is down, Spectrum working to fix it

If you are a resident of Kyle, you may have some issues logging onto your computer this morning. The City of Kyle posted on Twitter this morning that the Internet across the city is currently down.

According to the City of Kyle, Spectrum was relocating a fiber line in the city and ran into complications overnight. "We apologize for the inconvenience & will continue to monitor and give updates as they become available," the city said in part on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates