Investigation underway after Pflugerville man found dead in car
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Pflugerville.
Officials have identified the victim as 18-year-old Eduardo Jaramillo.
Sheriff's deputies received a 9-1-1 call on October 31 about a dead man in a car on Harris Ridge Boulevard near Sebastian Bend. When they arrived they found Jaramillo, who had died from a gunshot wound.
If you have any information about the case you're asked to contact the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
