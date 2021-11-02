Investigation underway after Pflugerville man found dead in car

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Pflugerville.

Officials have identified the victim as 18-year-old Eduardo Jaramillo.

Sheriff's deputies received a 9-1-1 call on October 31 about a dead man in a car on Harris Ridge Boulevard near Sebastian Bend. When they arrived they found Jaramillo, who had died from a gunshot wound.

If you have any information about the case you're asked to contact the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter