Investigation underway after Pflugerville officer-involved shooting

The Pflugerville Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Pflugerville.

The incident began at around 12:25 p.m. when Pflugerville police responded to a family violence disturbance call at the Sage at 1825 Apartments on Foothill Farms Loop.

Officers arrived and found a man who had barricaded himself inside his apartment and was refusing to come out. Officials issued a warrant for family violence - strangulation and continued to monitor the scene.

At 5:31 a.m. on November 20, the man contacted police and said he was ready to leave his apartment. The officer-involved shooting happened shortly after at 5:36 a.m.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he's being treated for his injuries. His condition is not known.

