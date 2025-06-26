Iranian man arrested in Austin for refusing to leave the U.S.

The Brief An Iranian national was arrested in Austin for immigration violations The man refused to self-deport after his final order of removal in 2020



An Iranian man was arrested in Austin on charges related to his failure to deport.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Jamil Bahlouli, 32, was issued a final order of removal in 2020 for being in the U.S. illegally.

He self-deported to Canada the next year, but was found in the U.S. again in 2023. At that time, he was convicted in Montana for illegal entry in 2024 and was sentenced.

His final order of removal was issued again. He was supposed to report to an ICE office in San Antonio in 2024, but he did not go. A criminal charge was then filed in June 2025.

Shortly after, a deportation officer found Bahlouli in Austin. The officer attempted to arrest him, but Bahlouli slammed the door and was resisting arrest. He was later arrested.

Bahlouli was charged with one count of failure to deport. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

ICE is investigating the case.