Gathering calls for safe return of hostages held in Gaza

Members of Austin’s Israeli and Jewish communities gathered on November 12 to call for the safe return of hostages being held in Gaza .

More than 250 people took part in a 5K along the Shoal Creek Trail in Pease Park. It was organized by the Bring them Home initiative, with similar events happening around the world at the same time.

Before the race, participants stood together in a chain, calling for the immediate return of all Israeli hostages.

Runners and walkers completed the course wearing pictures of the men, women and children being held by Hamas, on their backs.

