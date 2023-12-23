Israel-Hamas War: Palestine vigil held at Austin City Hall
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin for Palestine Coalition hosted a vigil outside of City Hall in downtown Austin on Saturday evening.
Organizers across Austin came together to honor the Palestinians who've lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas war.
The ceremony includes music and local Palestinians sharing their stories.
The groups that gathered called for a ceasefire, with the conflict now lasting two and a half months.
Organizers say they hope tonight's vigil is a step towards healing and justice.