Israel-Hamas War: Palestine vigil held at Austin City Hall

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Vigil for Palestine at Austin City Hall

Happening now outside of City Hall, the Austin for Palestine Coalition is hosting a vigil.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin for Palestine Coalition hosted a vigil outside of City Hall in downtown Austin on Saturday evening.

Organizers across Austin came together to honor the Palestinians who've lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas war.

War in Israel: Gaza civilians in devastation

Israel's campaign is intensifying in Gaza as the United Nations warn of the rapidly deteriorating circumstances for civilians. FOX's Greg Palkot has more.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR COVERAGE

The ceremony includes music and local Palestinians sharing their stories.

The groups that gathered called for a ceasefire, with the conflict now lasting two and a half months.

Organizers say they hope tonight's vigil is a step towards healing and justice.