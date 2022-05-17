Expand / Collapse search

Jaleel Stallings lawsuit: Minneapolis to pay $1.5M after his 2020 arrest

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Death of George Floyd
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has agreed to pay Jaleel Stallings $1.5 million in connection to Stallings' May 2020 arrest during the unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

Stallings filed a lawsuit last year against 19 Minneapolis police officers and the City of Minneapolis, arguing they used excessive force and filed false reports.

The settlement totals $1.5 million, plus attorneys’ fees, court documents filed Tuesday show. 

Stallings was acquitted last year of charges that he shot toward police officers during the 2020 unrest. Stallings claimed he acted in self-defense, returning fire after police in an unmarked van fired what turned out to be less-lethal ammunition at him and before he realized the people shooting at him were police officers. The interaction was captured on police body camera video.

jaleel-stallings-mug.jpg

The mugshot following Jaleel Stallings arrest shows injuries to his face.

The lawsuit said upon realizing the occupants in the unmarked squad car were police officers, Stallings dropped his weapon and surrendered. "Despite his surrender, officers beat him for approximately 30 seconds. Nearby officers watched and did nothing to stop the beating," the lawsuit said.

Body camera video released following Stallings' acquittal shows officers striking Stallings as he lay on the ground after firing the shots, yelling at him to "put his hands behind his back" as Stallings says that "he's trying." Eventually one of the officers says "stop it" and the commotion ends.

When officers roll Stallings over, he appears to be dazed and bleeding from his nose.

The lawsuit said Stallings sued because the officers violated his First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights during the arrest, as well as his Equal Protection Clause right, claiming Stallings was a "Black man who was improperly targeted and attacked to due to officers’ racial bias." 

Nineteen officers were listed as defendants in the lawsuit, although only fourteen were named. One of the defendants is former police union president Bob Kroll. The lawsuit said Kroll had "discussions and influence" with the City of Minneapolis regarding the Minneapolis Police Department’s "tactics and operations during the George Floyd protests."

The City of Minneapolis was also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit. 

