Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

“This bill is not salvageable and we need bipartisan talks to get to a constructive starting point,” write Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and the co-authors of the party's bill, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges

The couple is giving $40 million to each of three institutions: the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College. The organizations said it is the largest individual gift in support of student scholarships at HBCUs.

FOX 7 Discussion: Policing the police

Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and political strategist Jamarr Brown join Mike Warren on FOX 7 Austin to talk about President Trump's executive order banning chokeholds.