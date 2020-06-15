Army is taking limited steps to counter racial divisiveness
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced Thursday that beginning in August the service will no longer include soldiers' photos when soldiers are being considered for promotion.
APD releases names of officers who used less lethal force during May protests
PD says all officers mentioned have been placed on paid administrative duty.
'We are just going to go out and start slaughtering them': 3 NC police officers fired over racist rants
Each was accused of violating standards of conduct, criticism and use of inappropriate jokes and slurs.
Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry
“This bill is not salvageable and we need bipartisan talks to get to a constructive starting point,” write Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and the co-authors of the party's bill, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
‘It’s now time for Black Lives Matter’: Dr. Bernice King speaks at funeral of Rayshard Brooks
The daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a powerful message at Brooks’ funeral on June 23.
'How dare you': Video shows Ex-Minneapolis officer charged in Floyd’s death being confronted at grocery store
Former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng was released from prison on bail on June 19.
Investigators identify woman suspected in Atlanta Wendy's arson
Atlanta Fire investigators say that they have identified a woman suspected of setting fire to the southwest Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot.
Florida man confessed to grisly murders of 2 missing George Floyd protesters found dead, court docs show
A Tallahassee man openly confessed to the murders of two women, providing grisly detail about what he did, according to newly released court documents.
Floyd family attorney worries US could repeat history after removing Confederate monuments
The attorney for George Floyd's family says he's not so sure that rushing to remove Confederate monuments is the right thing to do.
Mannequin wearing pig mask, police uniform discovered hanging from Florida interstate
Law enforcement officers in Jacksonville made a disturbing discovery when they found a mannequin wearing a police uniform and a pig mask hanging from Interstate 95 Saturday morning.
Second former officer charged in connection to George Floyd's death released on bail
The second of four former officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has been released on bail, jail records show.
FOX stars come together to commemorate Juneteenth
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Rockmond Dunbar and Aurora Perrineau were among the stars commemorating the day in a powerful video.
Teens busted for St. Patrick's Cathedral graffiti
The NYPD arrested two teenagers for allegedly spraying graffiti on St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City during protests and unrest over the death of George Floyd.
Hollywood says Black Lives Matter, but more diversity needed
Hollywood's record in diversity and inclusion has improved in recent years, but it still lags behind the population — particularly in its executive ranks.
Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges
The couple is giving $40 million to each of three institutions: the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College. The organizations said it is the largest individual gift in support of student scholarships at HBCUs.
FOX 7 Discussion: Policing the police
Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and political strategist Jamarr Brown join Mike Warren on FOX 7 Austin to talk about President Trump's executive order banning chokeholds.
U.S. city to send unarmed social workers, not police officers, to some 911 calls
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced that the city would create a “first-of-its-kind” cabinet-level department that would respond to calls on inebriation, homelessness, addiction and mental health.
Houston protesters starting to test positive for COVID-19
Protesters who took over Houston streets nearly two weeks ago are now starting to test positive for COVID-19.
UN Human Rights Council to hold ‘urgent debate’ on racism and police brutality on June 17
The organization made its announcement on June 15.
2 missing George Floyd protesters found murdered in Florida; suspect arrested
Two missing female George Floyd protesters from Florida were found dead by police who have charged a 49-year-old man with killing them.