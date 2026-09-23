Jason Landry: Human remains positively identified as man missing since 2020

The Brief AG Ken Paxton's Cold Case Unit says recently recovered human remains have been identified as Jason Landry Landry has been missing since December 2020



Attorney General Ken Paxton's Cold Case Unit says that DNA analysis has conclusively identified recently recovered human remains as those of Jason Landry, who had been missing since December 2020.

What they're saying:

"This development marks a critical moment in a case that has weighed heavily on our hearts for nearly six years. The Landry family has suffered an unimaginable tragedy, and they will remain in our prayers, especially during this incredibly difficult time," said Attorney General Paxton in a news release.

Caldwell County deputies find human remains in Luling

The backstory:

On Sept. 8, a person discovered human remains east of Salt Flat Road, between Soda Springs and Biggs Road.

The discovery was made in the same area where Landry disappeared in December 2020.

DNA testing conducted by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) confirmed the remains belonged to Landry. The skeletal remains do not provide additional insight into the cause or manner of death, and investigators have found no indication of foul play.

What's next:

Officials say the Landry family has been notified, and agencies respectfully request privacy for the family as they navigate this difficult update.

Further information will be released as appropriate.

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What happened to Jason Landry?

The backstory:

Landry was 21 and a student at Texas State University when he traveled from San Marcos to his hometown of Missouri City, Texas, in December 2020. He never made it home.

His car was found crashed into a tree along Salt Flat Road, a gravel road that runs through oil fields in Luling. His clothes and cellphone were found at the scene, but there was no sign of Landry.

For nearly six years, Landry’s family, friends and volunteer search teams have been looking for answers. Search teams scoured the area for additional evidence but came up empty.

"Although we don’t believe he’s still alive, we still need to find him, it’s very important and a piece of us is missing," Landry’s family previously said.

"None of the follow-up searches produced a single shred, not even a scrap of evidence away from the original accident scene," the family said in a previous interview.

The search never stopped. Billboards were placed, reward money was offered and crowds of volunteers searched for Landry.

Each year, friends and family gathered for a vigil near the location where his car was found along Salt Flat Road.

The investigation into Landry’s disappearance was taken over by the Texas Attorney General’s Office in 2022.

Timeline:

In 2022, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office shared evidence in the case with FOX 7 Austin. For a more detailed timeline surrounding his disappearance, click here.