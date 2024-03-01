Javier Ambler death trial: Use of force expert takes the stand

On day five of the manslaughter trial for two former WilCo deputies, the state called two of their expert witnesses to the stand. This included a use of force expert.

That use of force expert name is Roger Alma Clark. The state called him as a witness to analyze former WilCo deputies', James Johnson and Zachary Camden, actions leading up to the death of Javier Ambler.

Both Johnson and Camden are accused of manslaughter for the 2019 incident.

Clark told the jury there is a formula for how officers should conduct a high risk traffic stop, a formula he believes the defendants did not follow with Ambler.

"There's a fundamental rule: covered plus distance equals time and time allows for the decompression, and allows for proper communication and proper assessment to know what to do properly next to the next step," he said.

Clark said he believes Ambler was being compliant with the officer’s orders and told the jury his conclusion is that none of the use of force by Camden and Johnson was necessary.

Defense Attorney Doug O'Connell advised the jury during cross-examination that Clark was not the first use of force expert hired by the state in this case. He was the second.

O’Connell says the first expert created a report and asked if Clark saw that report. Clark said yes.

O'Connell then went into what that report said. This included the first use of force expert determining Camden and Johnson’s actions the night of Ambler’s death were justified and reasonable. Clark told the jury he was aware of the determinations found in that report.

RELATED COVERAGE

O’Connell also claimed the reason the state hired Clark was because the first use of force expert did not work in their favor.

Clark doubled down, saying he believed use of force should not have been used by the two former WilCo deputies after Ambler mentioned his health conditions.

"I’m saying I don't expect them to back off. I don't expect them to, in this set of facts, pay attention and not use force," he said.

Next up was Dr. Michael Freeman, a consultant for in custody death cases. The state had him analyze dash cam video from 2019.

He told the jury Ambler was facing a medical crisis due to the tasing and use of force by the two former deputies. Dr. Freeman says he believes Ambler was trying to stay alive.

The defense followed up and asked him to confirm if his opinion meant Ambler was resisting. Dr. Freeman responded with, "he’s clearly resisting."

Thursday, Judge Karen Sage informed the jury about a Michael Morton Act violation from the state. This was in regard to the state’s failure to provide a copy of an active warrant in Ambler’s name for an expired registration at the time of the incident.

The state is now required to pay back the defense in terms of fees associated with getting the warrant.

The trial picks up Monday morning. The defense is expected to pick up its case sometime Tuesday afternoon.