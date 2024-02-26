Javier Ambler death trial: Day 1 begins with opening statements

Opening statements picked up for the manslaughter trial of two former Williamson County Sheriff's deputies for the in custody death of Javier Ambler in 2019.

On March 28th 2019, deputies attempted to pull over Ambler for failing to dim his high beam headlights. The attempted traffic stop led to a 22-minute car chase through two counties, a crash, and a struggle to detain.

The whole encounter was caught on law enforcement footage and production crew cameras filming for a police reality show called Live PD.

Ambler died that day in police custody.

Five years later, two former deputies were in court on Monday morning to be tried in front of a jury for manslaughter. Both James Johnson and Zachary Camden pleaded not guilty.

Holly Taylor, representing the State, addressed the jury first during opening statements. "[Johnson and Camden] gave [Ambler] only two seconds to comply and two minutes to die," she said.

She claims the two defendants’ actions while arresting Ambler were unjustified and unreasonable.

"He told them multiple times, ‘I have congestive heart failure’, but they continued to tase and forcibly restrain him until he lost consciousness," she said.

Ken Ervin, one of the defense attorneys for the two former deputies, disagreed in his opening statements to the jury. He says his clients did everything within their training to detain Ambler.

Ervin claims it was Ambler’s health conditions mixed with resisting arrest that resulted in his death.

"He's actively fighting. He's using every bit of his strength and force to fight three officers. It was too much for his heart and he died," said Ervin.

Deputy Rachael Lindz was called as a witness and told the jury what she heard Johnson and Camden over dispatch as they were in an active police chase with Ambler in 2019. She says she heard them saying he was driving erratically.

Deputy Lindz says she arrived on scene after Ambler was unconscious. Her body camera footage was played for the jury. In it, she approaches the two defendants with an update that it is "not looking good" with Ambler. The defendants appear distraught as Lindz can be heard asking if Johnson wants a hug as Camden walks away from her.

The family of Ambler was seated in the front row of the courtroom. His sister Kimberly Moore took the witness stand to say her brother was a family man with two sons. She says her brother was working hard to get healthier after being hospitalized for congestive heart failure.

"He wanted to stick around and make sure he was able to see the boys grow up," she said.

The trial picks up on Tuesday morning.