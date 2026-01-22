Family of 2023 murder victim still waiting for justice; accused killer scheduled for competency hearing

The Brief Javier Jaimes was killed in South Austin in late 2023 The suspects in his murder are still having their cases go through the court system One, Joe Flores, has a competency hearing scheduled for February



More than two years after an Austin man was murdered, his family is still waiting for the suspects' cases to work through the court system.

Javier Jaimes, 48, was a son, brother, father, and uncle and on Nov. 15, 2023, his life was cut short on the 2200 block of Teri Road.

One of the suspects in his murder has a competency hearing scheduled for next month, according to court records.

What they're saying:

"It feels like it was yesterday. We've not gotten closure," Estella Bell, his sister, said.

FOX 7 Austin spoke with Bell at the property Jaimes wanted to build on.

"This property is his property that he purchased with the desire to clean it up and build a pond, because he actually had a thought that he wanted to live in it, but he also wanted to have his shop, so he can continue to do his inspections, and so that he could continue to provide for his daughter," she said.

Jaimes owned a mechanic shop where he did car inspections. Bell says he was active in church and always cared for his family.

"He strived to be of service, he strived to be helpful to others," he said. "He was always laughing, full of life, and he always was wanting to just be his best version."

On the day he lost his life, he had gone to clean up the property.

Bell says the people next door weren't good neighbors, and an argument broke out. Police say Jaimes was stabbed. The suspects, Joe Flores and Paul Palacios, were arrested in connection with his death.

Their cases are still working through the court system. Bell wants them to be held accountable.

"It should not take two years for you to get closure in this type of a situation," Bell said.

As Bell remembers her brother, she wants to make sure victims' families aren't left waiting.

"I am taking the opportunity to basically do a call to action and honor him, honor Javier, and get justice," she said.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Flores has an upcoming competency hearing.

"I just still don't understand how can an individual claim not to have competency," Bell said. "He took it upon himself. He decided to take that action, because he could have not done that."

Joe Flores (Austin Police Department)

Palacios had a murder charge, but that was no-billed by a grand jury. He still has a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"They essentially need to go through the sentencing. They need to go through what the justice system requires them to go. They need to be convicted of their actions," Bell said.

What's next:

Palacios' next nearing is on March 4th. Flores' competency hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.