Man charged with first-degree murder in Southeast Austin stabbing

article

A man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of another in Southeast Austin earlier this month.

36-year-old Joe Manuel Flores has been charged in the Nov. 15 death of 48-year-old Javier Jaimes.

The Austin Police Department says that at 11:49 a.m. that day, officers responded to a stabbing in the 2200 block of Teri Road and found Jaimes who appeared to be the victim of a stabbing.

Jaimes was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Detectives processed the scene and investigators believe Jaimes, Flores and another suspect were in a verbal altercation which escalated into a physical fight. Flores then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Jaimes, says APD.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS, or email APD Homicide. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 61st homicide of 2023.