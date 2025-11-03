San Marcos man gets life in prison for sexually abusing a child for years: DA

The Brief San Marcos man sentenced to life in prison Javier Ortega Gonzalez was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child Evidence at trial showed he sexually abused a child for years, starting when they were 5



A San Marcos man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually abusing a child for years, says the Hays County Criminal District Attorney's office.

What we know:

51-year-old Javier Ortega Gonzalez was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child on Oct. 30.

Evidence at trial showed he had sexually abused a child over several years, starting when they were around five years old.

Javier Ortega Gonzalez (Hays County Criminal District Attorney)

After the guilty verdict, additional evidence was presented showing he had been physically abusive to multiple children and adults over the years.

He was sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 31 and, due to the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Gonzalez will not be eligible for parole.