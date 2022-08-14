Jeep has reinvented its windshield wiper. Here’s how it works

article

The gas station squeegee has nothing on this.

Jeep has developed a new type of windshield wiper designed to clear dirt and mud from the glass in just one wipe.

The Clean Sweep: Jeep is a new accessory kit available from the Mopar parts catalog for the current generation Wrangler and Gladiator trucks.

The package includes new wiper arms and blades with 12 laser-cut holes that spray washer fluid as they sweep across the windshield.

The traditional spray nozzles are deactivated, and the fluid is rerouted to the blades through tubing that comes with the package.

When the washer is activated, fluid begins flowing a beat before the wipers start to move, creating a leading edge of liquid that helps clear the glass.

Some other vehicles feature spray nozzles located on the wiper arms to create a similar effect, but Jeep's 12-hole blade design is less common and similar to one used by Mercedes-Benz.

Jeep said the technology will help eliminated the "blind seconds" that are often created when traditional wipers smear debris across a windshield for a couple of passes before they start clearing it away. This is particularly useful off-road for driving through the sorts of puddles and other muck the Wrangler and Gladiator were designed to tackle.

The kit is available now and priced at $140, including two sets of blades. Pricing for additional blades has not been released.

Jeep also addressed the topic of forward vision last year when it introduced a new line of Mopar windshields for the Wrangler and Gladiator made from the sort of chip-resistant Gorilla Glass used on smartphones.

