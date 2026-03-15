Texas dominates NCAA tournament with seven teams headed to March Madness

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The Brief Seven Texas teams made the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including high seeds Houston (No. 2) and Texas Tech (No. 5) alongside A&M, TCU, Texas, SMU, and Prairie View A&M. Houston enters as the state's top championship contender and will open against Idaho, while star-led Texas Tech begins its run against Akron. Three schools must first survive the First Four play-in games this week to officially reach the main bracket of 64.



The bracket for March Madness has been revealed and seven schools from Texas are headed to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Showcasing the growing influence of Texas college basketball programs as March Madness begins.

Texas’ representation ranges from national title hopefuls to underdogs hoping to extend their seasons.

March Madness Bracket reveal

What we know:

The bracket released on Sunday includes the following Texas college basketball programs:

Houston

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

TCU

Texas

SMU

Prairie View A&M

These seven teams give the Lone Star State one of the largest contingents of teams in this year’s tournament.

Texas for March Madness

Big picture view:

The top-ranked program in Texas is Houston, the No. 2 seed in the South region. The Houston Cougars will open tournament play against Idaho, entering the postseason with expectations of a deep run after another strong season under Head Coach Kelvin Sampson. Houston has been one of the nation’s most consistent programs in recent years and is widely viewed as the state’s top championship contender. Freshman guard Kingston Flemings leads the Cougars in points, assists and steals.

Texas Tech also enters the field with momentum as a No. 5 seed. The Red Raiders will face Akron in the first round. Tech has built a reputation for defensive intensity and tournament success in recent years, including a national championship appearance in 2019. Star forward JT Toppin averages a double-double, nearing 22 points per game for the Red Raiders. Toppin was one of the best returners in the country, and he had improved in nearly every facet this season, following his ACL injury.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 12: Head coach Grant McCasland of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and players watch against Iowa State Cyclones in second half during the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center on March 12, 2026 in Kansas C Expand



Texas A&M was revealed to be a No. 10 seed. The Aggies drew Saint Mary’s in a match-up that could produce one of the tournament’s early upsets. The Aggies have been known for their physical style of play and strong rebounding, led by senior forward Rashaun Agee.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - FEBRUARY 24: Rashaun Agee #12 of the Texas A&M Aggies talks on the court during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on February 24, 2026 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Ag Expand

TCU represents the Big 12 as a No. 7 seed, opening against Ohio State. The Horned Frogs have shown flashes of high-level play this season and will look to translate that into a tournament run. Harker Heights, Texas sophomore forward David Punch leads TCU in three major statistical categories.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - MARCH 03: David Punch #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs handles the ball during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on March 03, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Get Expand

Texas teams in the First Four

Dig deeper:

Three Texas programs must first navigate the First Four in Dayton to reach the main bracket.

Coming in as an 11th seed, the Texas Longhorns face NC State in a play-in game, with the winner advancing to the field of 64.

Meanwhile, SMU, who also was revealed to be an 11 seed, will take on Miami (Ohio) in another First Four match-up.

The state’s seventh entrant, Prairie View A&M, earned a spot in the First Four as a No. 16 seed and will meet Lehigh University. The winner will advance to face a top seed in the main draw.

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - MARCH 14: Members of the Prairie View A&M Panthers celebrate their team's 72-66 win over the Southern University Jaguars at the Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament championship at Gateway Cente Expand

What's next:

With programs spread across multiple conferences and seed lines, the presence of seven Texas programs reflects the depth of basketball talent across the state.

If several of them advance, Texas could play a significant role in shaping the later rounds of the tournament and potentially send a team to the Final Four in Indianapolis.