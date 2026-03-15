Texas Longhorns secure No. 1 seed in 2026 NCAA Women’s Tournament

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The Brief Six Texas teams earned bids to the NCAA tournament, led by No. 1 seed Texas and No. 3 seed TCU. Key matchups are set, including Baylor as a No. 6 seed and Texas Tech as a No. 7 seed. Two schools play in the First Four play-in games, with Stephen F. Austin fighting for a chance to challenge the top-seeded Longhorns.



The bracket for March Madness has been revealed and several schools from Texas are headed to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, highlighting the continued strength of women’s college basketball programs across the state.

Texas’ representation includes No. 1 seed national title contenders, as well as programs hoping to make a surprise run as March Madness begins.

March Madness Bracket reveal

What we know:

The bracket released on Sunday includes the following Texas women’s college basketball programs:

Texas

TCU

Baylor

Texas Tech

UTSA

Stephen F. Austin

These six teams give the Lone Star State a strong presence in this year’s NCAA women’s tournament.

Texas in March Madness

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 08: Texas Longhorns players celebrate after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the championship game of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 08, 2026 in Greenville, Expand

Big picture view:

Texas comes in as the No. 1 seed, and the top-ranked Longhorns will open tournament play against the winner of the First Four match-up between Missouri State and Stephen F. Austin. The Longhorns enter the tournament with championship expectations after a dominant regular season and strong conference play. Junior forward Madison Booker leads the Longhorns in both points and rebounds.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 08: Jordan Lee #7 of the Texas Longhorns blocks a shot from Joyce Edwards #8 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half during the championship game of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wel Expand

Another basketball program positioned for a deep tournament run is the No. 3 seed TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs will open against UC San Diego. TCU has been one of the rising programs in women’s college basketball as senior point guard Olivia Miles led TCU in both points and assists, averaging nearly 20 points per game this season.

Baylor also returns to the tournament as a No. 6 seed and will face the winner of a First Four match-up between Nebraska and Richmond. The Bears have a long history of postseason success and national championship pedigree, making them a team that could challenge higher-seeded opponents.

WACO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 23: Taliah Scott #0 of the Baylor Bears hits a three and celebrates with the bench behind her during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats on February 23, 2026 at the Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cather Expand

Texas Tech enters as a No. 7 seed and will face Villanova in the opening round. Seniors Bailey Maupin and Gemma Nunez are looking to lead their team out of Region 2 for a chance to compete against the No. 2 seed LSU Tigers. The Red Raiders have shown improvement throughout the season and will aim to carry that momentum into tournament play.

WACO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 21: Bailey Maupin #20 of the Texas Tech Lady Raiders helps up teammate Jalynn Bristow #1 after Bristow drew a foul while scoring during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Foster Pavilion on December 21, 2025 in Waco, T Expand

Texas teams in the First Four

Dig deeper:

Two Texas programs will first need to navigate the First Four before reaching the main field of 64.

Stephen F. Austin will face Missouri State in a play-in game, with the winner advancing to take on No. 1 seed Texas in the first round. Head Coach Len Bishop has made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years since taking over the program.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - MARCH 21: Head coach Leonard Bishop of the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Purcell Pavilion at the Jo Expand

UTSA also earned a tournament berth as a No. 16 seed and will open against No. 1 seed UConn.

Both programs will look to seize the opportunity to extend their seasons and potentially deliver an early tournament surprise.

What's next:

With teams spread across several regions and seed lines, Texas programs will have multiple opportunities to make an impact throughout the tournament.

If several teams advance past the early rounds, the Lone Star State could once again play a significant role in shaping the later stages of March Madness and potentially send a program to the Final Four in Phoenix.