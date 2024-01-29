Jennifer Crumbley's trial continues after messages revealed in court last week

During Jennifer Crumbley's trial Friday, prosecutors revealed messages that showed how she responded to the Oxford High School shooting.

The trial continues at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Watch live above.

Crumbley is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Nov. 30, 2021, school shooting committed by her son. He's now in prison for life.

Evidence shown in court Friday included messages already previously revealed publicly, along with text messages that hadn't been shown before. These texts detail how Jennifer and her husband James reacted after learning about the shooting. James is facing the same charges as Jennifer and will go to trial later this year.

Jennifer Crumbley in court for her trial on Jan. 26, 2024.

In court testimony on Friday, Edward Wagrowski, a former forensic analyst for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, discussed hundreds of messages sent back and forth involving Jennifer Crumbley. This includes specifically when the Crumbley parents learned their son was in trouble at school, how they reacted, and what they did when they learned of the active shooter at the school.

Jennifer was messaging the shooter minutes before the shooting, asking if he was OK and telling him that he could talk to his parents about anything. Earlier that day, parents had been called to the school after their son drew disturbing photos on a worksheet.

He responded by telling Jennifer that he loved her.

Jennifer didn't respond until more than 30 minutes later, when the shooting had been made public. She again asked if he was OK then texted, "Ethan don't do it."

After the shooting, Jennifer and James fled, authorities said. They were eventually found hiding in Detroit. Deleted messages to a man named Brian Meloche detail what Jennifer was saying during the search for them.

At 7:31 a.m. on Dec. 2, Jennifer sent: "We're on the run again. Helicopters … not sure where to I'll message you."

At 2 p.m., Jennifer said "We're f-cked."