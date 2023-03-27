Jeremy Renner posts 1st video of himself walking after snowplow accident

article

Nearly three months after being critically injured in a snowplow accident , actor Jeremy Renner shared a video of himself walking on a treadmill as part of his continued recovery.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery," Renner wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of him walking on an anti-gravity treadmill.

The 52-year-old "Avengers" star was seen fastened inside the machine, which allows him to transfer 60% of the weight off his lower body and enables him to have almost full range of motion in his legs, according to FOX News .

Renner was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping to free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day. In previous updates, he was pictured lying in a hospital bed and later said he had broken more than 30 bones .

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Renner wrote on social media in January following the accident.

Renner is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009′s "The Hurt Locker" helped turn him into a household name.

In Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe, Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad.

"The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."

Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette-Journal in 2019 that he chose the area because Reno was the right-sized city for him, it has majestic scenery and it allowed him and his family to ski frequently.

Prior to the accident, Renner shared a photo in December that illustrated how serious conditions can get on the mountain.

"Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland," he tweeted and included a picture of a snow-covered vehicle.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.