Woman wanted out of Guadalupe County arrested, now facing more drug charges in Kyle

The Brief Jessica Bright, 46, is facing more drug charges after Kyle traffic stop She was wanted on a 2024 possession charge in Guadalupe County Bright is facing two more felonies and a misdemeanor in Kyle



A woman wanted out of Guadalupe County on a drug charge is facing more drug-related charges in Kyle.

Kyle charges

What we know:

46-year-old Jessica Bright of Martindale was arrested on Monday, May 19 after a traffic stop by the Kyle Police Department.

KPD says that the traffic stop was due to an outstanding warrant out of Guadalupe County for possession of a controlled substance.

Jessica Bright

During the stop, officers reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view inside her vehicle.

When they investigated further, officers found a crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, and a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine.

Officers also found other items KPD says are commonly associated with drug distribution, including digital scales, empty plastic baggies and multiple pipes.

Bright was taken into custody on the warrant and is also facing:

2 counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony

1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor

Bright is currently in the Hays County Jail on a collective $150,000 bond for the three felonies, according to court records.

Guadalupe County charge

Dig deeper:

Bright is also facing a third-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance in Guadalupe County.

According to Guadalupe County court records, Bright was charged in May 2024 and there was a plea agreement in the works as of April 2025.

Court records show there was also a co-defendant listed. 47-year-old Priscilla Cordova was convicted in December of state jail felony possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 18 months in state jail.

Sentencing in Bright's case has been set for June.