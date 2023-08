Three people have been injured in a jet ski crash at Decker Lake, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

At 1:15 p.m. Sunday, ATCEMS, Austin firefighters and STAR Flight responded to the scene after two jet skis collided.

ATCEMS says there are four adults and one child involved and three were injured.

Two adults were taken to Dell Seton and one child was taken to Dell Children's with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS said.