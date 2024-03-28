Deputies searching for missing man in Williamson County

article

There is a heavy police presence in Williamson County Thursday afternoon as deputies search for a missing man.

Deputies say 31-year-old Jimmy Andrew Beach was last seen near the McNeil/Wells Branch area near Mopac, and there are a lot of police, including helicopters, in the area.

The last time anyone spoke to Beach was March 25 around 10 p.m.

He's described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jimmy Andrew Beach, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (512) 943-1300.