Biden withdraws from 2024 race; local leaders, residents react

President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

The statement posted to his social media around 1 p.m. Sunday officially removes him from the race against former President Donald Trump.

"It is quite unsurprising but shocking at the same time that this is all happening in a span of the time span that it is, and it is just another chapter in this saga of our nation’s history, in the short episode of our election season," said Austin resident Hannah Arevalo.

‘It is unexpected and historic but when you kind of see how things have been going since that first debate and how the polling has unfolded since that time, it is not entirely surprising that a change was going to come," said Democratic strategist Ed Espinoza.

The letter addressing the nation says in part "While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

"It is for the benefit of the country that he is dropping out because he is unfit for office being as old as he is, and his mental abilities are in decline rapidly," said Arevalo.

"Joe Biden ran and beat Trump four years ago and the circumstances are different now. He had a bad debate, COVID wasn't helping, and the poll numbers shifted. Joe Biden is an example of putting country over party," said Espinoza.

Local lawmakers and city officials weighed in on the decision.

Mayor Kirk Watson said on social media: "I’m proud of President Biden for doing what he believes is best for America and ready to get to work for our new Democratic ticket."

The Texas Democratic Party said in part: "The president’s decision does not come lightly, and does not discredit the momentous contributions that President Joe Biden delivered over the last four years."

"This has been a tough time for Democrats. Joe Biden is somebody that people have known for generations and really admire; this is a guy who has committed himself to public service," said Espinoza.

The President also announced that he is endorsing the current Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Texas State Rep. John Bucy (D-Austin), who will be a delegate at the Democratic National Convention, says he backs the president's choice to endorse Harris.

"I know that Biden selected Kamala Harris, but I think that is because the campaign funds are tied up within the Biden-Harris [campaign], so they don't have a way to use those funds unless she is on the ticket," said Arevalo.

"What this does is bring the race back to less about age and more about a competition for ideas, you have a vibrant campaign between these candidates, you are no longer talking about age or ability, and now you are talking about ideas for the country," said Espinoza.