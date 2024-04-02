Man arrested for attempting to rob East Austin bank

article

A man was arrested after attempting to rob a bank in east Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Austin police said on April 1, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America at 1144 Airport Boulevard.

A man, 43-year-old John Ancira, was seen on surveillance video presenting a note to the teller, demanding money and threatening to kill the bank teller. Ancira then fled the bank when he was not able to get any money.

Officers later found Ancira at his home where a search warrant was also executed, and evidence of the bank robbery was seized.

Ancira was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail. He is charged with robbery by threat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.