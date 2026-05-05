Round Rock ISD coach arrested on Tarrant County warrant

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The Brief Round Rock ISD football coach arrested Charge stems from 2024 incident in Tarrant County RRISD has placed him on administrative leave



A Round Rock ISD football coach has been arrested on a warrant from another county.

What we know:

Jonathan Cory Cruz of Georgetown was arrested on May 4 on a 2024 warrant from Arlington Police.

He has been charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, stemming from an incident in January 2024, according to court records.

Round Rock ISD says that Cruz has been placed on administrative leave due to the arrest.

What we don't know:

FOX 7 Austin has requested documents from officials to determine what led to the charges against Cruz.

The backstory:

Cruz began working for Round Rock ISD on March 23, 2026, says the district.

He was hired as the head football coach and athletic coordinator for McNeil High School.

Before coming to Round Rock ISD, he was employed by Arlington ISD as the assistant director of football operations and offensive line coach for Bowie High School.

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to Arlington ISD for comment.