Jonathan Joss shooting: Co-stars remember 'King of the Hill', 'Parks and Rec' actor

The Brief Actor Jonathan Joss was shot and killed in San Antonio on Sunday. Joss was known for roles in "King of the Hill" and "Parks and Recreation." Co-stars posted about Joss after the news of his death.



Former co-stars of Jonathan Joss took to social media after news spread that the actor was shot and killed in San Antonio on Sunday night.

Joss played several television and film roles over the years, including John Redcorn on "King of the Hill" and Chief Ken Hotate in "Parks and Recreation"

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt, who acted alongside Joss in both "Parks and Rec" and "The Magnificent Seven," posted his response on Instagram.

"RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude," he wrote. "Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones."

Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, Saladin Patterson

"King of the Hill" executive producers Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and showrunner Saladin Patterson released a statement on social media.

"Jonathan brought King of the Hill’s ‘John Redcorn’ to life for over a dozen seasons, including in the upcoming revival. His voice will be missed at King of the Hill, and we extend our deepest condolences to Jonathan’s friends and family," they wrote on the show's official Instagram page.

Parks and Recreation

The Parks and Recreation YouTube page posted a tribute to Jonathan Joss, featuring his top moments on the show.

"In loving memory of Jonathan Joss ❤️," the account wrote.