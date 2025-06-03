article

The Brief "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss, 59, was shot and killed Sunday night in San Antonio. Suspect Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez has been charged with murder. San Antonio police state their investigation has found no evidence of a hate crime, despite claims made online.



San Antonio police say there is "no evidence" that the shooting that killed "King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss was connected to his sexual orientation.

Jonathan Joss shooting

What we know:

Joss, 59, was shot and killed in south San Antonio on Sunday night.

Police arrested Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez in connection with the crime. He is charged with murder.

TMZ reported Joss and Ceja Alvarez were neighbors and had been in disputes in the past.

On Monday, Joss' husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, posted online that the suspect yelled "violent homophobic slurs" prior to the shooting.

Joss and de Gonzales had been married since February, according to social media posts.

San Antonio Police address Jonathan Joss shooting

Dig deeper:

Claims by Joss' husband were refuted by the San Antonio Police Department in a statement on social media Monday night.

"Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that the [sic] Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation. SAPD investigators handle these allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information," wrote the department in a post.

The department says if any new evidence comes out, the suspect will be charged accordingly.

Jonathan Joss

The backstory:

In addition to playing John Redcorn on "King of the Hill", Joss also made appearances in several other shows.

He played Chief Ken Hotate in "Parks and Recreation" and had other small roles in "Ray Donovan," "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Tulsa King."

Joss also appeared in the films "True Grit," "The Magnificent Seven" and "The Forever Purge."